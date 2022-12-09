GALVESTON
The law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service in fiscal year 2021 investigated three allegations of checks being stolen in Galveston and washed, which led to the arrest of a yet-to-be identified postal worker, officials disclosed Friday.
The Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General revealed the arrest Wednesday in a letter to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber.
Weber’s office disclosed the letter to The Daily News on Friday.
The letter did not reveal the identity of the person who was arrested, whether that person had been criminally charged, whether the case still was under investigation or whether it had been adjudicated.
The letter did revealed that person and another postal worker had been removed from the Galveston Post Office for intentional delay of mail.
“Three of these allegations involved checks stolen from a blue collection box and ‘washed,’ and we referred these to USPIS,” Vernessa Medina, deputy assistant inspector general for Investigations, wrote in the a letter.
“Separately, our fiscal year 2021 investigations in the Galveston area resulted in the removal of two postal employees for intentional delay of mail, one of whom was arrested.”
Although short on detail, the letter was the first indication that postal officials had acted on a spike in mail theft and check fraud that began in Galveston in 2020 and has been the subject of an ongoing Daily News special report. It also was the first indication that postal officials as early as 2021 had reason to suspect that postal workers might be stealing and washing checks.
The Daily News series found that from Jan. 1, 2020 to Aug. 14, 2022, the Galveston Police Department took reports of 140 cases of checks stolen after being mailed, altered through a process called washing, and cashed for amounts averaging about $7,000 but reaching as much as $34,221 and totaling more than $1 million, according to documents The Daily News obtained through the Texas Public Information Act and interviews with victims.
Those cases are almost certainly only a fraction of the checks gone missing while in custody of the Postal Service, based on interviews with local victims and bankers.
The vast majority of the stolen checks were mailed at the Bob Lyons Post Office, 5826 Broadway in Galveston, or at Postal Service drop boxes serviced by that office.
Local bankers told The Daily News recovering money stolen from their customers was a daunting process that costs their businesses both time and money.
And some local victims told The Daily News their bank accounts had been cleaned out and they hadn’t been able to recover the money.
Mail theft cases are becoming more complex and time-consuming and involve external activity by groups of organized criminals, not just postal employees, Medina wote.
Postal inspectors have made 427 arrests for mail theft nationwide, and investigations resulted in 522 convictions and about $6.4 million in fines, restitutions and recoveries, Medina stated in the letter.
“Our Hotline received three complaints of mail theft in the past year from Galveston-area residents, and those complaints were referred to our agents for review and investigation,” Medina said.
Postal inspectors also have begun an audit to address concerns about mail theft, specifically focused on checks, credit cards and other sensitive documents, Medina said.
Weber was drafting a series of questions following up about details not disclosed in the letter and hoped to get more answers, his office said Friday.
