GALVESTON
The city of Galveston on Thursday began a six-week audit of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees’ use of hotel occupancy tax money, a move prompted by a tip complaining the tourism board misused the money.
The city received the anonymous tip in March and launched a preliminary investigation into the island tourism board’s payment of commissions, bonuses, pay increases and payroll.
Now, the city will begin a full audit, which will take six weeks to complete, City Auditor Glenn Bulgherini said.
“We have done some preliminary work with the park board audit,” Bulgherini said.
The anonymous tip accused the park board of misusing hotel occupancy tax to pay for bonuses.
The tourist-driven tax makes up about $12.2 million of the park board’s projected $31.6 million revenue budget for 2019, according to budget documents.
Initially, the city thought the full audit would take six months, but the park board has been cooperating with the city, Bulgherini said.
“The park board brought all information over,” Bulgherini said. “I don’t perceive any delays in requesting and actually getting information.”
The park board welcomes the audit, Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said Thursday.
The board has full confidence in the city’s process and is happy to go through the audit to reassure citizens, she said.
The board is transparent and has a third party audit its financial records annually, Chairman Spencer Priest said in a previous statement.
Hotel occupancy tax does pay for some personnel expenses and six employees in the sales department receive incentives, park board officials said.
Along with the audit of the park board, the city council Thursday also approved a six-week audit of the agreement between the city and the Port of Galveston for the transit terminal and parking garage at 25th Street and The Strand.
Construction of the $6 million Galveston Downtown Transportation Terminal, on the northeast corner of The Strand and 25th Street, was completed in 2016 and includes a parking garage and bus terminal.
The city auditor’s department will begin this review after completing the audit of the park board, Bulgherini said.
Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley requested the audit of the port to review the existing agreement, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The terminal is owned by the city and managed by the port, she said.
“The audit is intended to review both Island Transit’s and the port’s performance under the terms and conditions detailed in the interlocal agreement,” Barnett said. “This is a routine review.”
The audit is a good process that will provide some accountability, Wharves Board Chairman Ted O’Rourke said.
Bulgherini is scheduled to present the findings of the park board audit to city council in June and the findings of the port audit in August, he said.
