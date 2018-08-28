SANTA FE
Former Police Chief Jeff Powell was already on thin ice with his direct supervisor, City Manager Joe Dickson, seven months before he retired, according to documents the city released Tuesday.
Some of that criticism was based on assessments of the chief’s performance during Hurricane Harvey, according to the documents.
In a performance review conducted in January, Dickson told Powell he had taken a “back seat” during Hurricane Harvey.
Dickson also said he was not seeing strong leadership skills from Powell and that the former chief relied too heavily on the assistance of his captain, according to the documents.
He found fault with the chief for “becoming defensive when criticized,” according to the documents.
The city released the review documents shortly after The Daily News submitted an open records request for documents related to Powell’s performance as chief. The city responded with two Department Supervisor Performance Reviews.
Powell retired Friday with a two-paragraph message to Dickson.
“I do appreciate the opportunity to serve the City of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Police Department over the last two years,” Powell wrote.
Powell did not respond to a phone message Tuesday evening.
In emails to the city council after Powell’s retirement, Dickson said he intended to appoint Philip Meadows as the city’s next permanent chief during the next council meeting. That meeting is scheduled for Sept. 13.
In a different email, Dickson wrote that anything written on social media about Powell’s departure was “not true.”
Powell, a Santa Fe native, was hired in August 2016 after spending 22 years as an assistant chief in Palestine. He was reviewed twice by the city, once in January 2017 and again in January 2018.
The first review provided little specific information about his performance. He received a 3.9 score on a 4-point scale, in a review that measured his fiscal management, policy execution, staff management, relationship with the city council and leadership, among other things.
A year later, his scores fell, particularly in staff management. Dickson rated Powell as “satisfactory” — the second-lowest possible score — on issues including his ability to inspire staff members, and to address problem areas and take required actions.
Powell received an overall score of 2.98 in his second review, according to the documents.
In a phone interview Tuesday evening, Dickson said he was not seeking to embarrass Powell and wanted to allow him to retire honorably. The city did not seek to withhold any of the documents requested by The Daily News, but did redact personal information.
Harvey made landfall on Aug. 25, 2017. On Aug. 27, the storm brought widespread flooding to parts of the county, including Santa Fe.
The Santa Fe Police Department received between 200 and 250 calls from people in flooded homes during the storm, officials said.
Dickson said Powell, who was also the city’s emergency manager, was not the only one who wasn’t prepared for the storm and the floods that came with it.
“He didn’t really know what to do,” Dickson said. “But none of us had been in a situation like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.