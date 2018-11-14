GALVESTON
The November chill that passed over the county Wednesday morning matched the lowest temperature ever recorded on the island at this time of year.
Temperatures dropped to 37 degrees at Scholes International Airport in Galveston about 6 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in League City. That matches the record low minimum temperature for Nov. 14. The record was originally set in 1940, according to the weather service.
It was even colder on the mainland, with a temperature of 31 degrees reported in Texas City and 32 degrees reported in League City. The weather service does not track historical data for those two sites.
Temperatures on Wednesday evening were once again predicted to fall below freezing in parts of the county. After that, a high pressure system is poised to move over the area, gradually warming temperatures to as high as 70 degrees by Saturday. — John Wayne Ferguson
