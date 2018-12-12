GALVESTON
Defense attorneys for a League City woman accused in an April 2017 car crash that killed an 8-year-old girl argued Wednesday that a social media conversation describing the defendant as intoxicated should be allowed in evidence.
The second trail of Erika Diebel, 42, got underway this week in the 212th District Court. Diebel is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and manslaughter in connection with the death of Kelsey Nalepa.
A judge in June declared a mistrial after jurors deliberating evidence against Diebel deadlocked.
Diebel’s defense asked the judge to dismiss from evidence a photo taken of a private text conversation on social media app Snapchat between two other people describing Diebel as intoxicated.
The lawyers argued the photos was taken without consent.
A test Diebel consented to take after the fatal crash last year showed she had a blood-alcohol content of 0.249 grams per 100 milliliters of blood, according to the arrest affidavit. The legal limit is 0.08.
Diebel’s defense team has argued she wasn’t drunk during the fatal collision and pointed to mishandled evidence.
The defense pleaded not guilty on Dec. 11, according to court records.
The April wreck occurred while Diebel was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee east in the 2600 block of West Main Street, police said.
She drove her Jeep into the back of a 2009 Ford Expedition stopped in that block and seriously injured Nalepa, police said.
Nalepa was pronounced dead on April 8, 2017 after she was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for treatment.
The trial is expected to continue through next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.