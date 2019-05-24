Third-grade students from Heights Elementary School in Texas City gathered Friday at Galveston County Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock to pay respects to military veterans.
The students observed Memorial Day by placing more than 1,000 U.S. flags, supplied by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8248 in La Marque, on the graves of veterans.
After placing the flags, the students gathered at Jack Brooks Park for patriotic activities.
The annual event, in its fifth year, is one of many Heights Elementary School organizes each year to honor veterans as part of the school’s Thanking Our Veterans program funded by a grant from the Texas City Independent School District’s Foundation for the Future.
— Stuart Villanueva
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.