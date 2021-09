Rescue Plan Spending Proposal

Galveston County commissioners talked about their latest plan for spending money designated to the county through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Commissioners could vote on a final spending plan for the $66 million allocation as soon as October. Officials on Monday cautioned the spending proposal could change by the time it comes up for a vote.

Where is the money proposed to go?

• Sewer and stormwater infrastructure improvements: $25.5 million

• Public health/COVID response: $15 million

• Building projects: $15 million

• Public safety/U.S.-Mexico border: $4 million

• Essential worker pay: $3.5 million

• Economic development/nonprofit programs: $2.5 million

• Emergency management/public health: $500,000

• Park projects: $500,000