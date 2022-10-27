An advisory workgroup the department formed in March to resolve disputes between harvesters, state scientists and environmentalists made the decision, according to the department.
“We recognize the economic impact of these closures on local families and businesses that depend on oyster harvests,” Robin Riechers, director of Coastal Fisheries for the department, said in a statement.
“As we continue to work with the oyster industry, we want to balance conservation and restoration needs with those of the commercial fishery.
"These compromises bring some biological risk for shellfish populations, so we will be diligent in our oyster population monitoring.”
By late March this year, the state had closed almost 90 percent of the roughly 450 public harvesting areas in Texas because population studies found oysters were scarce and too small.
Advocates for restrictions on harvesting argue closures are necessary to allow oyster populations to recover from overfishing and more than a decade of drought and flood cycles that have battered the stock.
Commercial harvesters have disputed those findings and recently argued more closures would cost the industry more than 300 jobs at minimum.
Texas Parks & Wildlife code allows for the emergency closure of an area to oyster harvest when it can be shown there is evidence of it being overworked, according to the department.
The most recent closures are of six reefs in Galveston Bay, seven in Matagorda Bay and four each in San Antonio and Aransas bays.
