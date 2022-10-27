The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department said Thursday it would close 21 reefs in three bays, including Galveston Bay, to commercial and recreational oyster harvesting.

The announcement came just six days before harvesting season opens Nov. 1 and amid protest from commercial harvesters who argue the state's increasing restriction on where they can trawl threatens the industry's survival. The season closes April 30.

