GALVESTON
Three cruises from the Port of Galveston were canceled Thursday because of serious mechanical problems on a Carnival Cruise Lines ship, the company said.
Carnival Vista’s cruises on July 6, July 13 and July 20 were all canceled, the company said.
The ship had problems affecting its maximum cruising speed and had to be removed from service for repairs, the company said.
The canceled cruises will cost the port about $200,000 in projected revenue, spokeswoman Cristina Galego said. That includes money that had been expected from parking fees, she said.
Customers who had trips booked on the three cruises were given full refunds, the company said. The company also offered to reimburse people for air travel expenses up to $200.
The Vista is one of the port’s year-round cruise ships and was scheduled to make 52 week-long trips out of Galveston this year.
The ship will still make two more scheduled trips from Galveston before being taken out of service for repairs, the company said.
Cruises scheduled for June 22 and June 29 will be extended into eight-day cruises to compensate for the loss of speed, Galego said.
The ship is expected to return to Galveston on July 27, she said.
Built in 2016, the Vista has a total guest capacity of 4,977 people and is the second-largest ship in Carnival’s fleet. It began sailing from Galveston in September 2018.
As news of the canceled trips broke Thursday, some local hotels were seeing their own reservations canceled, officials said.
The cancellations didn’t cause too much concern among local hoteliers, however, because most summertime visitors are not going on cruises, said Willis Gandhi, president of the Galveston Hotel and Lodging Association.
“I don’t think we will see an impact,” Gandhi said.
