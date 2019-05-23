GALVESTON
Pound for pound, the Port of Galveston has never seen a bigger month for passenger liners than May 2019.
With the arrival of two cruise ships this month — the Carnival Dream and the Royal Caribbean Enchantment of the Seas — the port has set new records in terms of the size and capacity of vessels sailing out of Galveston at a single time.
The record is not expected to stand for very long, because next year an even larger ship is planned to make Galveston its homeport.
Albert Shannon, the vice-chairman of the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees, said the bigger ships are the result of industry trends and of cruise lines trusting the port to continue to be a profitable, and popular, launching point.
“The cruise ship news is building bigger and more ships and our market from Galveston to the north is one of the best markets out there,” Shannon said. “Definitely what we hear is that we’re an untapped market.”
The “big” news comes as cruise lines moved the two new ships into Galveston for the summer cruise season.
The 130,000-ton, 1,004-foot-long Carnival Dream made its first sail out of Galveston on May 13. At its normal capacity, the ship carries about 660 more passengers than the lighter and shorter cruise liner it replaced, the Carnival Valor.
Bigger ships do bring more pressure on the port to service more passengers with the same level of efficiency that they gave to smaller ships.
“They know now when they come in here, that they’re going to get good service,” said Rodger Rees, the executive director of the Port of Galveston.
“They can get in and out without any problems,” he said.
The Enchantment of the Seas returned to Galveston on May 6, replacing The Vision of the Seas. The ships made the same shuffle in 2018. The Enchantment of the Seas carries 2,252 passengers at its normal capacity, according to Royal Caribbean, about 200 more than the Vision of the Seas.
The arrival of the two ships continue a trend of large ships sailing from the port of Galveston. It’s a trend that officials expect will only continue into the future.
In September 2018, the Carnival Vista arrived in Galveston, setting a new standard in terms of the passenger capacity, with a normal occupancy of 3,934.
In terms of sheer size, the 154,000-ton, 1,112-foot-long Liberty of the Seas is still the largest ship to sail out of Galveston, and any other Texas cruise port.
The arrival of bigger and high-capacity cruise ships is not unexpected or surprising to port officials, who have long talked about the need to prepare for larger ships.
In August 2018, the port completed a $3.3 million renovation of Cruise Terminal No. 1 so that facility would have the capacity to accommodate the Vista.
In December 2018, the port announced an agreement with Royal Caribbean to build a new, $100 million third cruise terminal at Pier 10. That terminal, for which an agreement hasn’t been finalized, could potentially bring Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class ships, which can hold more than 5,400 passengers on a single trip.
Indeed, port officials say that the standard set this month could be broken by as early as next year. Earlier this year, Royal Caribbean announced that it would dispatch a Voyager-class ship, the Adventure of the Seas, to Galveston starting in 2020.
The Adventure of the Seas will replace the Enchantment of the Seas, port officials said. In doing so, the port will add another 860 people to the Galveston’s cruise-ship capacity.
