GALVESTON
The city has ended evening hours for a program that allows those with disabilities to get reduced-rate taxi rides.
The RIDES taxi program no longer operates on a 24-hour basis, but is limited to the hours of the Dial-A-Ride Transit Service, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Dial-A-Ride allows users to schedule a ride one day in advance and is meant to provide services to people who can’t use regular public transit routes because of a disability, Barnett said.
The RIDES taxi program also services those with disabilities, but allowed people to get discounted rides during all hours.
Users pay for their rides in $2 coupons, which can be used for both Dial-A-Ride and RIDES service, and a pre-paid card.
Dial-A-Ride operates from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the city’s website.
The RIDES program was originally set up as a type of pilot program, Assistant City Manager Rick Beverlin said.
“Use of the system has now grown, and constitutes over half of all trips being provided, there is now a need to bring RIDES in line with the over Dial-A-Ride program,” Beverlin said.
These hours still meet the required standards outlined by the state agencies that fund the program, Barnett said.
Nancy Weir started using the RIDES program about a year ago, she said.
Weir, 68, has a heart condition and other health problems that make it difficult for her to walk the seven blocks to the nearest bus stop, she said.
She liked the RIDES taxi program because she could use it at any hour, she said.
“Several times, I have had to go to the emergency room in an ambulance,” Weir said. “They would discharge me at 2 o’clock in the morning. I would call a cab and they’d come get me and bring me home.”
She wonders what she’ll do now, she said.
“This cuts back so much on the freedom of people,” Weir said.
About 350 people are registered to use the Dial-A-Ride and RIDES programs, Beverlin said.
Galveston’s Island Transit, which operates public transportation on the island, has reduced and restructured several routes in the past few years to reduce mounting costs.
Last year, the transit program eliminated night service of buses that follow set routes, a move that was estimated to save the city $180,000 a year. The city also raised Dial-A-Ride fees from $1 to $2 in 2017.
The city’s declined population recorded in the 2010 census made Galveston ineligible for federal transportation money that it had previously been receiving to fund transit programs.
As demand for fixed-route Island Transit buses has declined in the past decade, the popularity of the curb-to-curb program for people with disabilities has grown, Beverlin said.
The city hasn’t calculated how much money it will save by reducing RIDES hours, Beverlin said.
The RIDES trips are less expensive for the city, about $15 per trip, than the Dial-A-Ride services, which cost about $24 per ride, he said.
