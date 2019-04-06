After nine days of livestock judging, rodeo events, concerts, barbecue cook-offs and carnival rides and games, the 81st annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo came to a close Saturday. This year the annual livestock auction raised more than $573,000, with the grand champion steer selling for $25,000.
— Jennifer Reynolds
