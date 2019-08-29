BACLIFF
A man already imprisoned for killing his girlfriend with a handgun he assumed was unloaded, received a second sentence Thursday, this time for threatening to kill an assistant district attorney.
Orlando Martinez, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction, a third degree felony, and was sentenced to six years in prison as part of a plea agreement, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said. The sentence will run concurrently with the nine-year sentence Martinez already was serving.
A grand jury indicted Martinez on the obstruction charge in July, less than four months after a jury found him guilty of criminally negligent homicide, court records show.
Someone at the Galveston County Jail told investigators Martinez had threatened to kill Assistant District Attorney Rebekah Saunders, who handled the prosecution in the trial, Reed said.
Martinez faced between two to 10 years for retaliation, Reed said.
Martinez initially was charged with manslaughter in 2017, a day after Kaitlyn Trammell, 18, died at Memorial Hermann Hospital from a gunshot wound to the head, officials said.
Deputies responded July 30, 2017, to a report of a suicide at a Bacliff residence, finding Trammell bleeding from the head, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Martinez that night told police Trammel accidentally shot herself in the forehead, according to the affidavit.
But in a follow-up interview, Martinez told deputies he had been watching a movie with Trammell and got the gun out for them to look at, according to the affidavit.
Martinez said he thought the gun was unloaded when he pointed it at Trammell while they were playing, but it had discharged and shot her in the head, according to the affidavit.
