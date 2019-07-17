Chief Walter Gant was officially sworn in as Kemah’s police chief Wednesday evening.
After the untimely loss of Chief Chris Reed, Kemah searched for the best replacement for the position.
“If I had known how great Chief Gant would be, I probably would have stayed,” Lt. Carl Nunn said.
Nunn officially announced his retirement from the Kemah Police Department before Gant was sworn in as chief.
Gant plans to make Kemah a better city with a team that is not willing to give up.
“No matter what happens, the team and me will dust off and keep getting up every time,” Gant said. “That’s just the way I do things.”
