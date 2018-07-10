A Friendswood man accused of shooting his manager at a Dickinson automobile dealership shop six times Jan. 12 pleaded guilty Tuesday, district attorney officials said.
Joshua Allen Lee, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show. The plea was not part of an agreement with prosecutors, officials said.
A judge will assess his punishment at a hearing set for Sept. 4, Chief Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole said.
Lee was charged in connection with the shooting of Michael Pavlas, of Alvin.
Pavlas survived and later returned to work at Gay Family Auto despite being shot six times with a large-caliber handgun during a dispute about Lee’s work hours, police said.
Pavlas, a father of two, has been a manager at the Gay Family Auto body shop in the 3000 block of Interstate 45 for about two years, his wife, Heather Pavlas, said.
The shooting happened on Pavlas’ birthday, according to state driver records.
Lee was apparently upset about the hours he had been assigned at work and fired multiple shots at Pavlas with a .357-caliber Ruger revolver, police said.
After the shooting, Lee fled the dealership in his 2011 Chevy Malibu, Dickinson police Sgt. Tim Cromie said.
A League City patrol officer spotted a car matching the description and a 3-mile chase ensued, ending in the Friendswood-Webster area, Cromie said.
The Malibu almost crashed into several cars during the pursuit, police said.
The chase ended when Lee stopped the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, according to a probable cause affidavit in Harris County.
Police stopped him and took him into custody, according to the affidavit.
Lee also is facing a charge of evading arrest in a motor vehicle in Harris County in connection to the police chase, records show.
Police seized a .357-caliber Ruger revolver when they took Lee into custody, police said.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony that carries a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison.
