La Marque firefighters salute as a hearse bearing the body of fellow firefighter Jesse Turrubiate passes on state Highway 3 in La Marque on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Turrubiate was hospitalized with COVID-19 last month.
La Marque firefighters comfort each other following a procession for fellow firefighter Jesse Turrubiate in La Marque on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Turrubiate, who died on Thursday, was hospitalized with COVID-19 last month.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A La Marque firefighter wears a bracelet in honor of fellow firefighter Jesse “Turbo” Turrubiate in La Marque on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Turrubiate was posthumously promoted to captain Thursday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
La Marque firefighter Jesse Turrubiate died Thursday, Aug, 5, after a monthlong hospitalization from COVID.
LA MARQUE PROFESSIONAL FIREFIGHTERS ASSOCIATION/Courtesy
