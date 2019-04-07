An intense storm packing lightning, wind and rain swept into the county from Central Texas on Sunday, taking down a few utility lines and limbs and causing sporadic power outages.
“We measured 62 mph wind gusts on Galveston Island,” said Don Oettinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in League City.
A fast-moving upper level disturbance caused the storms that swept over the county about 1 p.m., with Harris and Montgomery Counties to the north and east sustaining more of the impact.
By about 3 p.m., the storm system had passed eastward to the Louisiana border, continuing to cause heavy winds, rain and lightning.
Many visiting athletes on Galveston Island for the Memorial Hermann Ironman 70.3 Texas triathlon had already completed the swimming, biking and running courses centered at Moody Gardens when the storm blew in, but those still out on the road at 1:02 p.m. received a message to seek shelter, suspending the remainder of the race.
Race officials just before 2 p.m. issued a second warning to seek shelter in the pyramids or hotel or to leave the venue, and announced that the event had been canceled because of the extreme weather.
Law enforcement agencies across the county reported various levels of trouble caused by the quick storm.
In Dickinson, a police department spokesperson said some power lines were down along with lots of limbs and debris.
Construction crews working on tracks at a railroad crossing on FM 517 in Dickinson had to seek shelter, delaying progress on repairs that had westbound lanes of the road shut down.
Officials didn’t know at press time how much longer the repairs would take because of the delay, but motorists should check road reports Monday morning to determine whether FM 517 remains closed down, a spokesperson for the Dickinson Police Department said.
Lines were down in the alleyway of 612 15th St. in Galveston at about 2 p.m. said a dispatcher with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
An Entergy weather map showed some minor power outages in the county but many more concentrated north and east in the Pasadena area.
A Center Point Energy map showed two major outages of as many as 300 customers each in Jamaica Beach and Bayou Vista with several clusters of smaller outages on Galveston Island and the mainland of Galveston County.
