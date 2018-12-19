TEXAS CITY
Texas City is moving forward with a plan to build the largest public safety training facility in Galveston County.
The facility, on 22 acres at the intersection of Humble Camp and Attwater roads, will consist of various training structures and equipment and is budgeted to cost up to $8 million, Texas City Fire Chief David Zacherl said.
The goal is to create a training area that local fire, police and paramedic personnel can use to run training exercises and that other area agencies and companies can rent to use as well.
The facility fills a void the city has dealt with for years, Zacherl said.
“Our training options right now are kind of here and there,” he said. “This would give us a lot of new options.”
Texas City commissioners at a meeting Wednesday approved a $165,000 agreement with Houston-based Joiner Architects to work up a final design for the project. After the designs are finished, a construction timeline will be developed and construction on the training field could come in phases.
“We’ve been working on this for awhile and it’s time to start with the architect,” Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle said. “Then we can start putting the facility together, which will take awhile, but it’s important for us to get that in place. There’s not many of these training options close to us right now.”
The goal is to have the training field ready for use by fall of 2020, Zacherl said.
Among the new training options the field will make possible are a couple of new fabricated structures that would give police and fire personnel the ability to perform shooting training and burning building training, respectively.
The police building — a so-called “shoot house” — would let police practice active shooter and terrorism drills in a multi-room structure with silhouettes that represent armed threats. Meanwhile, the fire department’s building, a 50-feet-by-25-feet, multilevel structure, would provide industrial live burn training opportunities that the department doesn’t have currently.
“Nearly 75 percent of the local oil and gas industry rely on Texas City Fire Department as a primary responder,” Zacherl said. “Typically, we send one or two people a year to train at A&M, so we’re hoping to bring that training back here.”
Texas City is home to a large petroleum-refining and petrochemical-manufacturing center and a port that serves it.
One way the new live burn facility will be able to provide industrial training is it will allow fire fighters to practice top-down firefighting exercises, which emulates what they have to deal with on an oil tanker, for example. Fire fighters will be able to enter the building from the roof and fight through live burns from the upper level downward.
“Just picture a ship,” he said. “You come in from the top, so we’ve designed this building with a flat roof and you work your way through the top of the building, you climb in from a ladder and work your way down.”
Beyond the police and fire training options, the new training field will have room to stage vehicle collisions so paramedics can practice extracting people from vehicles, Zacherl said. An area for trench rescue, for when refinery employees are laying pipeline, also is planned.
