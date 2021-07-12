NOAA diver Emma Hickerson inspects a u-bolt — moorings are provided by the sanctuary for vessels under 100 feet to use while in the sanctuary. Anchoring is prohibited within the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary. The moorings are attached to the u-bolts, which are cemented into dead reef rock.
NOAA diver Mikey Kent tightens bolts on a newly installed mooring at Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.
COURTESY/NOAA/Hickerson
NOAA divers Marissa Nuttall and Zach Hileman jump off NOAA's R/V Manta under the watchful eyes of their support team members, Mikey Kent and Jorge Jaime.
COURTESY/NOAA/Schmahl
A pennant line on a mooring buoy is replaced by NOAA diver Mikey Kent and R/V Manta deckhand Jorge Jaime.
COURTESY/NOAA/Schmahl
COURTESY/NOAA/Schmahl
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's enforcement vessel Captain Murchison is pictured on a mooring at the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary at sunset.
COURTESY/NOAA/Hickerson
NOAA diver Zach Hileman uses a lift back to recover some equipment damaged by Hurricane Laura.
For the first time in 15 months, a team from the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary returned to the reefs.
The cruise was the team's first visit to the area since the pandemic began, and although the staff was smaller than usual due to COVID protocols, the trip was a success, said Emma Hickerson, research coordinator for the sanctuary.
