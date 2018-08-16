TEXAS CITY
A national campaign called Stop the Bleed, which teaches people how to apply tourniquets and provide help in bleeding emergencies, has been making the rounds at area school districts recently.
Participants in the program learn how to help victims of trauma before paramedics arrive, said Jennifer Higgs, a clinical educator at the University of Texas Medical Branch who helped lead the hourlong training at Blocker Middle School in Texas City on Thursday.
“I don’t think the public knows the impact tourniquets have for saving lives,” Higgs said.
The Stop the Bleed campaign began more than two years ago after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, where in December 2012, a 20-year-old man wearing combat gear and armed with semiautomatic pistols and a semiautomatic rifle killed 26 people — 20 of them children. A trauma surgeon noticed that bystanders could have helped but victims weren’t properly trained, Higgs said.
Faculty and staff at Texas City and Friendswood school districts, among others, have received free training this month through a program sponsored by the American College of Surgeons and a University of Texas Medical Branch grant.
Although blood-stopping tools like tourniquets are certainly helpful after violent events such as Sandy Hook and the May 18 Santa Fe High School shooting in which 10 people died and 13 were wounded, they’re equally useful in accidents.
“Accidents can happen at any time,” Higgs added. “In art class with sharp ceramics, or in the FFA barn with the animals or in the cafeteria — these techniques aren’t just for tragedies. The goal is to train as many people in the community as possible.”
That goal was met this week at Texas City schools, where all of the district’s nearly 1,200 employees received a tourniquet and worked in groups to learn how to use them. Teachers and campus staff underwent training on Monday while maintenance, custodial and administration employees participated in training on Thursday.
“This is just one additional way that we can train our staff to be ready in a variety of situations that they might encounter,” Texas City Independent School District spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said. “After Santa Fe happened, the police officer that was shot, his life was saved because of the quick action to apply a tourniquet. We know that the training can save lives and quick action can save lives, so we’ll provide that with any staff member. Anything could happen at any time.”
The program uses simple techniques to teach people how to save lives, Higgs said, before going on to teach a group of more than 200 Texas City janitors and maintenance employees about how to properly tie a tourniquet 3 inches above a wound.
Twenty-five volunteers helped Higgs lead the seminar, which was co-hosted by a number of local agencies, including the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Galveston County Health District, the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management and HCA Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.