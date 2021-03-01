Texas City weather art

David Fuentes chips ice from around his car in the driveway of his house in Texas City on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Trying to pin down the what, who and why of the power outages that left many Texans without heat and lights during the recent winter storm, fingers have been pointed in many directions — including at the fact that Texas' electricity market is unregulated.
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

If the choice is "regulated" or "unregulated", obviously "unregulated" failed bigly. According to the news this morning, there are still 10,000 Texans without water. I'm seeing piles of sheetrock, etc., in front of houses up and down the street. This was a major systemic failure of our power grid - and one that could have been avoided by better maintenance and planning.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription