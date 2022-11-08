Incumbents in Galveston County swept their respective races on Election Night.
COUNTY JUDGE
Republican Mark Henry won his fourth term as Galveston County Judge, defeating Democrat William H. King III with 66 percent of the vote, according to incomplete and unofficial returns.
Henry, who was first elected to his first four-year term in 2010, will begin his next term Jan. 1, 2023.
Texas county judges are responsible for presiding over the commissioner’s court. County judges represent the county in many administrative functions, including providing safety protection, public transportation, parks, hospitals and buildings, providing zoning, waste, water and permit regulations, levying and collecting taxes for county and municipal organizations.
County judges may also have broad judicial duties, such as presiding over misdemeanor criminal and small civil cases, probate matters and appeals from the Justice of the Peace Court. They also serve as head of emergency management.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Republican Jack Roady won his fourth term as Galveston County Criminal District Attorney, defeating Democrat Rachel Dragony with 67 percent of the vote, according to incomplete, unofficial returns.
Roady, who was first elected to the post in 2010, will begin his new term Jan. 1, 2023.
As district attorney, Roady is expected to represent the state in prosecuting felony criminal cases, work with law enforcement officers in investigating criminal cases, present cases to the grand jury, and represent victims of violence in protective orders and represent the state in removing children from abusive households.
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE
Democrat Billy A. Williams Jr. won his second term as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, defeating Republican Larry Davis with 60 percent of the vote, according to incomplete, unofficial returns.
Williams’ precinct covers Crystal Beach, parts of La Marque, Galveston, Texas City and Hitchcock. Williams was first elected as Justice of the Peace in 2018, and will begin his second four-year term Jan. 1.
As Justice of the Peace, Williams hears small claims of less than $10,000, hears traffic and other Class C misdemeanor cases punishable by fine only, presides over eviction cases, hears truancy cases, performs magistrate duties, and hears occupational license cases that aren't DWI-related.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
