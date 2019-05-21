A corner of Saengerfest Park was crowded Tuesday with relatives and friends of George P. Mitchell, a philanthropist who dedicated his life to improving life in Galveston and Houston.
The city dedicated a mosaic to Mitchell, who died in 2013, for his life work in Galveston. Mitchell’s family commissioned and funded the mosaic sculpture. His son Scott Mitchell managed the project.
— Kelsey Walling
