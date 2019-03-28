DICKINSON
A standing room-only crowd at Dickinson City Hall on Wednesday night debated plans for a public market and the future of their city across a wide and spirited range of opinions.
A mix of old-timers, newcomers and families looking for ways to make Dickinson a better place to live, listened to Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters, Economic Development Corporation Interim Director Alison Benton and consultant Kathy Young for the first 30 minutes, then asked questions and exchanged opinions for the next hour, agreeing on at least one thing — Dickinson is in need of revitalization, especially following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey.
“This is a big deal,” Masters, a vocal supporter of the market, said. “People want their voices heard.”
Young, of Galveston-based Community Strategies, LLC, has been retained by the corporation on a six-month contract to work on the public market project, an idea four years in the making that has changed scope and leadership a number of times.
Young’s presentation covered what a public market can do for a community, gave an overview of the history of the project and opened the floor to public input on what amenities citizens want to see in the public market.
Benton, recently hired as interim director of the corporation following a shakeup of leadership and personnel, is serving as project manager for the public market.
Her part of the presentation dealt more with the financial and business nitty-gritty of the project including where funding will come from to support the project’s estimated $1.2 million per year operating budget.
Benton emphasized that economic development funding in Dickinson comes from a half-cent sales tax approved in 1998 to promote employment and business growth.
The corporation has applied for a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant that could provide $4 million for the project, and will continue to seek other possible public and private funding, including grants.
The proposed market site is 3.8 acres of land on state Highway 3 between state Highway 517 and Dickinson Bayou, across from city hall, on land owned by the corporation. Earlier plans for a 40,000-square-foot building have been scrapped for a smaller footprint, to be determined once citizen input is analyzed and implemented into the plan, Young said.
Some citizens, who came with a published list of concerns about how the project has progressed, raised concerns about the turnover of leadership at the corporation, money already spent on other consultants, including more than $700,000 that went to a public market expert in Wisconsin and whether financing for the project will mean higher taxes.
City Administrator Chris Heard addressed concerns about financing, explaining that the economic development corporation will issue bonds based on its ability to repay those bonds.
“Your ad valorem tax will not be affected,” he said.
Given the worst-case scenario, failure of the market, debt would fall to the corporation, not the city, Heard said.
Some residents expressed concerns about the small size of the site and the possibility of not enough parking spaces. Others worried the market would become just another flea market, like many others in the county.
The tone of comments shifted about halfway through the meeting when citizens began talking about what the market might do for those who live in Dickinson, how it could become an incubator for businesses that could rejuvenate the city center and a destination that would draw visitors to stop en route from Houston to Galveston or simply to visit Dickinson.
“This makes sense,” one man said, referring to the market as a community gathering place. “Where do the kids have to go after a ball game? Nowhere. Where do we spend our money? Not here, because there’s nowhere to spend it. We spend it in League City, Galveston or Texas City.”
Another citizen asked whether market planners had considered a boat dock and a place to rent canoes and kayaks that could go up and down the bayou.
“Dickinson Bayou is our most important asset,” he said.
One resident said Dickinson has to find a way to attract new businesses and the market might do just that. Another suggested that the market be called Dickinson Public Market rather than Gulf Coast Public Market.
“You have to have hope, you have to have vision, and you have to believe it’ll get better,” another resident said.
When all was said and done, citizens lingered and talked, their cars remaining in the parking lot until late. Walking out the door, an older man in a baseball cap shook his head, smiling.
“I like how all the CAVEs show up at these things,” he said. “That’s Citizens Against Virtually Everything.”
