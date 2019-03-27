GALVESTON
The city might launch an audit of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees’ compensation practices after an anonymous complaint accused the tourism board of improper practices.
The complaint accuses the park board, which promotes island tourism and maintains beaches, of misusing hotel occupancy tax money, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
City Manager Brian Maxwell immediately referred the complaint to the city auditor, she said.
“Any complaint regarding the misuse of public funds is immediately referred to the city auditor, whose office then investigates the claim for veracity,” Barnett said.
To avoid revealing the person’s identity, the city won’t provide any information on what the complaint was or who made the complaint, Barnett said.
The Galveston City Council is scheduled Thursday to vote on an audit of the park board’s commissions, bonuses, pay increases and payroll policies, according to city council documents. The audit will include the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau, Galveston Island Beach Patrol and management, according to city documents.
The park board was not made aware of the complaint until the city posted the agenda for the March 28 city council meeting last week, Chairman Spencer Priest said.
“On Friday, we did try to request more information about the complaint,” Priest said. “At this point, we do not have any details.”
The park board has not violated any laws related to compensation bonuses, park board attorney Carla Cotropia said.
“There’s not a question about this,” Cotropia said.
Governmental entities can only give bonuses contingent on an employee reaching a measurable goal, such as booking a specific number of hotel rooms, which an employee can be monetarily rewarded for if reached, Cotropia said. Governments can’t offer qualitative bonuses, which are based on subjective criteria.
Six employees in the sales department receive incentives, Human Resources Manager Kimberly Danesi said.
These employees’ bonuses are predetermined and vetted at the beginning of each year, Danesi said.
Pay increases for park board employees are merit-based and largely determined by annual reviews, Danesi said.
The park board ensures it doesn’t overpay employees beyond the industry standard by using a defined pay scale, she said.
“We have several employees who were at the top of the pay scale who performed beautifully who did not receive an increase because they had met the top of their compensation range,” Danesi said.
The person who lodged the complaint may have misunderstood the way the park board handles bonuses, Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
“The general fund and the beach patrol was included in that and we haven’t given bonuses for those departments in over three years,” de Schaun said.
Those bonuses were also predetermined, de Schaun said.
The park board is funded largely through hotel occupancy taxes. Of the board’s 2019 estimated $31.6 million revenue, about 38.6 percent, $12.2 million, will come from hotel taxes, according to park board records.
The park board is also funded through beach user fees and grants, among other miscellaneous sources, according to budget records.
The proposed audit, like all amendments to the city auditor’s annual plan, must be approved by the city council, Barnett said.
