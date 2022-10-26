Former coaches and players from the Ray T. Sheppard Youth Baseball League on Wednesday joined Better Parks for Galveston and the City of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department to unveil a sea turtle sculpture by artist Tracy Van Horn Reed in Shield Park at 33rd and Church streets in Galveston.

The sculpture, titled “Coach,” was created in honor of the Ray T. Sheppard Youth Baseball League. The league, founded in 1977, was named for longtime Central High School coach Ray T. Sheppard. He coached from 1931 to 1968.

