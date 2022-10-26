Bobby Wilson, from left, Larry Murphy, David O’Neal Jr. and District 1 Councilwoman Sharon Lewis read the names of players and teams on the back of the sea turtle sculpture at Shield Park in Galveston on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The sculpture, titled “Coach,” is dedicated to the Ray T. Sheppard Youth Baseball League.
David O’Neal Jr., from left, artist Tracy Van Horn Reed and Mary Cooper, president of Better Parks for Galveston unveil the sea turtle sculpture, titled “Coach,” at Shield Park in Galveston on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Bobby Wilson, from left, Larry Murphy, David O’Neal Jr. and District 1 Councilwoman Sharon Lewis read the names of players and teams on the back of the sea turtle sculpture at Shield Park in Galveston on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The sculpture, titled “Coach,” is dedicated to the Ray T. Sheppard Youth Baseball League.
David O’Neal Jr., from left, artist Tracy Van Horn Reed and Mary Cooper, president of Better Parks for Galveston unveil the sea turtle sculpture, titled “Coach,” at Shield Park in Galveston on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Former coaches and players from the Ray T. Sheppard Youth Baseball League on Wednesday joined Better Parks for Galveston and the City of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department to unveil a sea turtle sculpture by artist Tracy Van Horn Reed in Shield Park at 33rd and Church streets in Galveston.
The sculpture, titled “Coach,” was created in honor of the Ray T. Sheppard Youth Baseball League. The league, founded in 1977, was named for longtime Central High School coach Ray T. Sheppard. He coached from 1931 to 1968.
This is the fourth Turtle About Town placed in a Galveston park in partnership with the Turtle Island Restoration Network. Better Parks for Galveston sponsored the project, and the turtle was installed with the help of the City of Galveston.
Better Parks, Vision Galveston and the City of Galveston have made Shield Park and Jones Park two priority areas for park improvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.