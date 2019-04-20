GALVESTON
If voters on May 4 reject a ballot measure authorizing seawall parking fees for another 10 years, the city’s general fund would be on the hook for about $500,000 in annual maintenance costs for improvements already in place, according to city calculations.
Early voting starts Monday for Proposition A, which proposes extending the parking fees to Dec. 31, 2029, raising the rate from $1 an hour to $2 an hour and setting a two-hour minimum purchase.
Since its inception in 2013, the program has generated $3.4 million, but most of that has gone toward the costs of maintaining the program and the amenities now on the seawall, which would fall on the city’s general fund if voters shoot the proposal down, officials said.
In the 2017-2018 fiscal year, $574,402, almost 70 percent, of the $828,101 collected went to personnel, material and supply expenses according to city records.
Those expenses include the costs for cleaning supplies, training and equipment repair, among other items, according to city records.
The personnel costs specific to running the paid parking program itself was not immediately available by deadline.
Lighting, bathrooms and landscaping are among the amenities installed on the seawall, and if the revenue stream from paid parking stops, the city would need to identify a new funding source, said Jaree Fortin, spokeswoman for the Galveston Park Board of Trustees.
The board maintains the seawall parking amenities.
“The park board is responsible, per an interlocal with the city, to provide these custodial services,” Fortin said. “If the funds were no longer available, the interlocal would need to be addressed.”
While seawall parking revenues are meant to go toward enhancements, the existing seawall improvements were paid for through about $5.9 million in federal grants, a $1 million grant from snack maker Frito-Lay and a $466,000 in local money, according to city records.
As of December, the city had almost $1.4 million in a reserve fund meant to pay for future capital expenses, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The city hadn’t yet processed 2019 reports, Barnett said.
While hotel occupancy taxes collected from overnight visitors in Galveston could pay for more amenities, that money likely wouldn’t be approved to maintain what’s already on the seawall, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Hotel occupancy taxes are meant to pay for things that drive tourism activity.
“We’re going to add more of what you see up there if it passes,” Maxwell said. “If it doesn’t, the city isn’t going to lock them up or take them down.”
Instead, the maintenance costs would be taken on by the city’s general fund, he said.
There hasn’t been a lot of vocal opposition to extending and raising the parking fee, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said. Yarbrough expects Proposition A to pass, he said.
But beyond the 10-year extension, Yarbrough has another goal of removing parking on the south side of Seawall Boulevard completely, and shifting all parking to garages along the north side of the seawall, he said.
“That’s a long-term, 15-year project,” Yarbrough said.
No matter what, the city will need to explore garages as an option to add parking capacity on the seawall, Maxwell said.
“One thing we know for sure, whether we ban parking on the south side or whether we leave it there, we don’t have enough parking on the seawall,” Maxwell said.
As it heads into the election, the city still seeks approval from the Texas General Land Office, which oversees state beaches, for the fee hike. Right now, the city only has approval for an $8 daily maximum charge on the seawall, which is considered a beach access point.
The maximum daily fee proposed by the ballot is $16.
The ballot also is proposing raising the annual pass fee from $25 to $45 and maintaining the same operation hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
People can vote early from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29 and April 30.
Election Day is May 4.
