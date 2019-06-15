Texas City’s annual Juneteenth celebration brings the community together with a parade leading into an outdoor party at Rainbow Park on Saturday afternoon.
The outdoor celebration is one of many activities to come for the holiday in Galveston County. The event featured a marching band, plenty of barbecue, vendors and bounce houses for children. J. Paul & The Zydeco Nubreeds, a cajun band, played at the pavilion in the park in the evening.
This is the United States’ 154th Juneteenth, which commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in the state of Texas on June 19, 1865.
— Kelsey Walling
