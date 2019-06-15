Texas City’s annual Juneteenth celebration brings the community together with a parade leading into an outdoor party at Rainbow Park on Saturday afternoon.

The outdoor celebration is one of many activities to come for the holiday in Galveston County. The event featured a marching band, plenty of barbecue, vendors and bounce houses for children. J. Paul & The Zydeco Nubreeds, a cajun band, played at the pavilion in the park in the evening.

This is the United States’ 154th Juneteenth, which commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in the state of Texas on June 19, 1865.

— Kelsey Walling

Kelsey Walling: 817-690-3093; 409-683-5235; kelsey.walling@galvnews.com 

Locations

Photojournalist

Kelsey joined The Daily News in 2017.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription