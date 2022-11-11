Texas City has been approved to become an affiliate of Keep Texas Beautiful, an organization dedicated to community improvement, litter prevention and beautification efforts.
Keep Texas Beautiful will provide the already existing Keep Texas City Beautiful with resources for local cleanups, recycling and youth engagement efforts.
Keep Texas City Beautiful also will gain access to grant opportunities, free training and education and the ability to network with almost 300 other affiliate organizations across Texas.
Titilayo Smith leads Keep Texas City Beautiful and guided the organization through the application process.
“I am thrilled to welcome Keep Texas City Beautiful to the Keep Texas Beautiful community,” Keep Texas Beautiful’ s Executive Director Suzanne Kho said. “Keep Texas Beautiful helps Texas communities organize volunteers and implement cleanup and educational programs to prevent litter, reduce trash and beautify their community and natural environment — for a cleaner, more beautiful Texas for all to enjoy.”
Keep Texas City Beautiful is part of the city's Community Development Department and sponsors and coordinates education and cleanup programs throughout the city, especially in inherently underserved areas.
Keep Texas City Beautiful’s next event is its annual Fall Sweep 9 a.m. to 12 p.m Nov. 19 at Sanders Park, 313 Fourth St.
The purpose of the event is to clean up litter and plant flowers and trees.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
