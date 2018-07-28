The Texas Department of Transportation is considering an upgrade to the maximum allowable weight on the aging Pelican Island Bridge, a move officials said could change the short-term future of development on the island.
“It would really open the door,” said Rodger Rees, director of the Port of Galveston. “We are in the process of opening up some of our property over there.”
The Pelican Island Bridge, built in 1958, is aging and in need of expensive repairs.
County commissioners are spearheading a $91 million project to build a new vehicular bridge between Galveston and Pelican Island, which could be an economic development opportunity for the area.
But increasing the weight limit on the old bridge could speed up some of those benefits, Rees said.
As the bridge has aged, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation have decreased the amount of weight that can pass over it, said Donna Heinrich, an employee with Galveston County Navigation District No. 1, which owns and manages Pelican Island Bridge.
The bridge originally could accommodate 50-ton vehicles, but this number is now at about 40 tons, officials said.
Transportation officials are considering whether to increase this limit, said Danny Perez, spokesman for the department.
Perez declined to comment about the particulars of this consideration.
Navigation district officials in 2017 said the bridge needed $10 million in repairs, including upgrades to electrical systems.
The navigation district has spent about $1.5 million so far for improvements to the bridge, Rees said.
“There’s still some money left, so it’s unclear whether or not they will do work on it, or if it can be regraded as it is,” Rees said. “We have not been able to get definitive information.”
If transportation officials regrade the bridge — a move that could be imminent — the port could evaluate its property on Pelican Island and even change some of its development plans, Rees said.
Port officials for months have contemplated the possibility of moving Del Monte Fresh Produce operations from its home at piers 16-18 to Pelican Island, but weight limits on the bridge stalled the move.
“It’s really not the fruit produce itself that needs the weight, but the other equipment they bring in — like pellets and plastic and paper,” Rees said.
Officials with Del Monte Fresh Produce did not respond to a request for comment about the potential weight increase by deadline Friday.
The proposed new bridge would be built to the west of the existing Pelican Island bridge. A new bridge would lead to a new road that goes to the north of the Texas A&M University at Galveston campus on Pelican Island to avoid traffic on campus.
The proposed bridge would be 75 feet high and boats and ships would be able to pass under it. It will not be a drawbridge unlike the old bridge.
County Judge Mark Henry on Friday said he hadn’t heard about the possible weight increase on the old bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.