GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council is scheduled Thursday to appoint five members to the seven-member board that oversees island tourism and beaches, a decision that comes as the island seeks to capitalize on its growing influx of visitors.
But some hoteliers are concerned about a city council decision to accept applications for potential trustees until Tuesday afternoon, a deadline extension that some worry doesn’t give tourism industry stakeholders time to familiarize themselves with candidates.
The city posted notices about the Galveston Park Board of Trustees appointments on its website, setting a June 12 deadline, but the city council extended that deadline after interviewing applicants Wednesday, said Willis Gandhi, president of the Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association.
Extending the deadline prevents the association from meeting with potential candidates and opens the gates for people applying at the last minute, Gandhi said.
“They have good people there already,” Gandhi said. “Council should choose from the seven that they have.”
Five trustee slots are up for appointment. Chairman Spencer Priest and Trustees Victor Viser, Steven Creitz and Will Wright are applying for reappointment for two-year terms. John Zendt’s term ends this year.
For hospitality and hotel industry members, having pro-tourism park board members is key, Gandhi said.
These appointments come at a time when the park board is making efforts to draw higher-spending tourist to the island and advertise the city’s historic, nature and cultural attractions. The number of visitors to the island has grown steadily in the past 10 years, topping out at 7.2 million annual tourists last year.
Despite the notices from the city website, Mayor Jim Yarbrough wasn’t aware of any deadline set, and he wasn’t unhappy with the applicant pool, he said.
“I was impressed with all of them,” Yarbrough said. “The good news is we’ve got good applicants. The bad part is we have to make a choice.”
The city council might get additional applicants Tuesday, but Yarbrough didn’t expect any more applications, he said.
The park board generally takes a step back from the city council appointments, park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said.
Because a two-year term is generally too short of a time to get used to being a trustee, the park board usually advocates to reappoint those trustees up for an additional term, de Schaun said.
The process seemed to run smoother this time than it had in the past, she said.
Despite the perception, the city council wasn’t operating with any kind of deadline, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
Brown also sits on the park board.
“We do not have a policy that outlines any kind of cut off time for applications,” Brown said.
If another application comes in, the council will interview that person Thursday, but Brown is happy with the current applicants, he said.
“The quality, the expertise and the interest in wanting to serve the community was phenomenal from all the applications,” Brown said.
The city council will make its final appointments Thursday.
