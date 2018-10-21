Military families in Galveston County are encouraged to sign up to receive free holiday meals from Operation Homefront, who will distribute 200 holiday meals through its annual Holiday Meals for Military program.
Active-duty military, guard or reserve, post-9/11 wounded, ill or injured of all ranks and their families may register at www.operationhomefront.org through Nov. 15.
The distribution event will be Nov. 17 at Ellington Field at 136 ESB National Guard Armory in Houston.
The Holiday Meals for Military program began Thanksgiving 2009 as the result of a chance encounter in a supermarket in Utica, New York, near Fort Drum. A soldier, his wife, and infant had a handful of grocery items they could not afford, so a Beam Inc. employee picked up the $12 cost for the groceries. Since that time, the program has grown from initially providing 500 meal kits to military families in 2009 to providing nearly 4,000 nationally so far this holiday season.
— Angela Wilson
