Restaurant Wreck

Seahorse Grill employee John Archer Jr. climbs over rubble while cleaning the area around an SUV that crashed through the front of the restaurant on Cove View Boulevard in Galveston on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

The driver of an SUV crashed though the front of Seahorse Grill at the intersection of Cove View Boulevard and FM 3005 in Galveston on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.  Witnesses said the driver was trying to straighten the vehicle in a parking spot when it crashed through the glass front door and window. Galveston Police responded to the scene. Neither the driver nor anyone in the restaurant was injured in the incident. 

