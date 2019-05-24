LEAGUE CITY
Plans for two new retail centers in Victory Lakes have raised concerns among some residents who still remember a battle they fought when Walmart moved into town more than a decade ago.
“All I can say truthfully is that I’m glad I’ll be moving within the year,” said Cindy Prather, a Victory Lakes resident. “If I wasn’t already, I’d seriously consider it now.”
Friendswood attorney and developer Jerome Karam in March announced plans to develop two retail centers, each 19,000 square feet, on 4 acres between Lowe’s Home Improvement and Victory Lakes Intermediate School west of the neighborhood.
The development also will include two pad sites in front of the retail centers, Karam said.
Karam has owned the land for about eight months, and is just waiting for the city to sign off on permit applications before moving ahead with work on the development, he said.
Karam acquired the land from a private property owner, not the Clear Creek Independent School District, as some residents believed.
Some residents opposed to the project said they were worried it undermining their property values.
Karam, however, argues the concern is overblown.
“They want to talk about my 17,000 square feet when they have 2 million square feet right next to them,” he said.
Karam is hoping to attract mostly light office, such as law offices, insurance companies, nail salons, eye doctors, physician offices and urgent care to the retail centers, he said. Neither center should have much in the way of restaurants or retail, he said.
Prather was part of a group of Victory Lakes residents who opposed the nearby shopping center that is home to Walmart and Lowe’s. They complained the shopping center would bring too much traffic into the neighborhood, posed a risk to the community and drive property down.
The controversy eventually erupted into a lawsuit, with Victory Lakes residents suing the developer in 2004 saying he gave Walmart an entrance through green space in their subdivision, later adding Walmart to the complaint. It was eventually settled.
“This isn’t what we were told when we bought the house,” said Prather, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2003. “There’s been a lot of deception.”
Some of the resident concerns have proven somewhat true. Traffic, for instance, has undoubtedly increased as construction continues along Interstate 45 and the city’s population grows past the 106,000 mark.
But so far, nothing — not even Hurricane Harvey in 2017 — has managed to slow ballooning property values in League City. The city’s 2019 fiscal budget predicts an increase in property tax revenues to about $45.2 million, from a predicted $43.5 million in the 2018 fiscal year, records show.
“We’ll have a turning lane and traffic will go out onto FM 646,” Karam said. “I’m not worried about traffic at all. We’ve addressed it and it’s all worked out. We’ll do everything first-class and we’ll be really proud of the development.”
