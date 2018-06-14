KEMAH
Kemah escaped the worst ravages of Hurricane Harvey in August and remains on a steady course to finish several capital projects this year, including city hall renovations and reconstruction of a major north-south corridor.
Houston-based Durotech Inc. broke ground on the $1.6 million city hall addition project in March. Crews should complete construction by September and then move to renovations to older parts of city hall, Mayor Carl Joiner said.
The renovation includes $150,000 in city hall improvements, including a computer system upgrade and a $50,000 renovation of Kemah’s Foster Park.
Another capital project the city is starting is the extension of Bel Road in the southern part of the city across state Highway 146 to new retail development south of FM 518.
The extended road will lead to The Shoppes of Kemah, a shopping center Kemah leaders expect will generate from $300,000 to $500,000 in sales tax revenue each year, Joiner said.
“This is huge for a city like Kemah that pays cash for all our capital improvement projects, has no debt, and keeps about $4 million in reserves,” Joiner said. Kemah’s enviable financial position is largely attributable to the presence of the massive entertainment complex Kemah Boardwalk, which attracts tourists year-round.
The Shoppes of Kemah developer already built its section of roadway allowing traffic to flow from FM 518 to state Highway 146, said Nick Haby, Kemah director of community services.
The Bel Road is tied to another project, the extension of Hanson Road north of FM 518. Kemah will work with Clear Lake Shores officials to make this alternative route around state Highway 146, Joiner said.
Resident Cheryl Gonzales is happy about the Bel Road extension and the addition of a traffic light at the highway intersection, she said.
“That will help,” she said. “We can go east and west now.”
The east-west route is intentional because of the impending reconstruction of state Highway 146 that could block the east side of Kemah from the rest of Galveston County or at least slow traffic to snail’s pace, officials said.
Kemah has not put out a request for bids yet, Haby said. The Bel Road extension is one of the Galveston County bond projects voters approved in 2017. The county will give Kemah $800,000 assistance for the project.
“Kemah doesn’t take on any debt,” Haby said.
The state Highway 146 construction through Kemah will cost $90 million and should start by the end of 2018, Texas Department of Transportation officials said.
The new city hall and the new road extension please longtime resident Doug McMurrey, he said.
“I’m very upbeat about Kemah,” McMurrey said. “We used to have carnie crowds, motorcycle gangs and bad roads. Things have changed.”
