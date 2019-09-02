GALVESTON
Visitors flocked to Galveston and Kemah over the Labor Day weekend to mark the traditional end of summer, but for many county attractions, the holiday weekend no longer heralds the end of tourism season.
While the end of summer does bring a slower flow of visitors, efforts to draw tourists to the island and other county destinations during the winter means there’s more people in the so-called off-season.
Giving visitors more to do during the fall and winter has long been an effort by the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, the entity that promotes island tourism, Public Relations Director Mary Beth Bassett said.
Labor Day weekend typically brings about 250,000 visitors to the island, Bassett said.
The weekday crowds will calm down when the official summer season is over, but there will still be plenty of people visiting the island on weekends for special events, Bassett said.
That’s also true for the north county, said Shawna Reid, spokeswoman for the Bay Area Houston Convention & Visitors Bureau. The north county is home to the popular Kemah Boardwalk, among other attractions.
“I think we’re truly getting to the point where we’re a year-round destination,” Reid said.
The area gets a lot of visitors from people staying in the area before and after cruises and has a thriving live music industry that continues to draw weekend traffic even after the summer’s over, Reid said.
After Labor Day, it does get much slower for seawall businesses and hotels, but it’s been a strong summer, said Dennis Byrd, who owns The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd., and DoubleTree by Hilton Galveston Beach, 1702 Seawall Blvd.
“Last summer was a record-breaking summer and this summer was on par,” Byrd said.
Byrd agrees there are more people in Galveston during the winter, but he’s still getting most business from the summer, Byrd said.
“Those historical trends never seem to change, which to me says that you’re in a stable market,” Byrd said.
During the winter, visitors are more interested in events, said Trey Click, executive director of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
“What we need to make sure we do is offer the visitors something to do and they come,” Click said. “Over the next four or five years, we’ve really been focusing on the Christmas season.”
Polar Express, a holiday train and performance event based on the popular book and movie, will arrive in this year. And that’s a big deal, Bassett said.
“It’s going to bring a whole extra audience to the island,” Bassett said.
Polar Express will join Dickens on the Strand Victorian Christmas festival and Festival of Lights at Moody Gardens as winter events.
Events and festivals have also been essential to the winter season in the north county, where festivals draw in visitors on weekends, Reid said.
“We get people from all over the world,” Reid said. “We have so much to offer.”
