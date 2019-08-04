Galveston County residents who’ve been wanting to adopt a dog or cat can take advantage of an upcoming event — NBC Universal’s Clear the Shelters national pet adoption event on Aug. 17, during which animals at the county’s Animal Resource Center will be available to adopt for $5.
The cost to adopt an animal from the center is normally $85 except for animals that have already been spayed and neutered, available for $45, according to the center. Those regular fees include the cost of spaying and neutering.
The $5 fee on Clear the Shelters day will cover spaying and neutering, vaccinations including rabies and a microchip.
The center, though not at capacity is nearing capacity and has seen a substantial increase in the number of cats and kittens in recent months, said Amber Adams, animal services director. Since July, the center has had more than 450 animals come through its doors.
“We are always grateful for the support we receive from the community through adoptions and now, fostering," Adams said.
"But we still have a number of cats and kittens, as well as dogs, looking for their forever home. Clear the Shelters is the perfect time to come out and find a furry four-legged friend to join your family.”
Dogs and cats of all sizes, colors and breeds are available for adoption at the center and staff will be on hand to help match families or individual owners and pets, Adams said.
The national pet adoption event, the largest one-day drive for the center each year, is spearheaded locally by Telemundo Houston, according to the Galveston County Health District.
The Animal Resource Center, part of the Galveston County Health District, provides animal services to Bayou Vista, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, Tiki Island and unincorporated Galveston County.
