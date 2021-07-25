As electric cars gain in popularity, cities and other public entities are debating what role they should play in keeping those vehicles powered and rolling. Last week, the League City council decided that its role, for now, would be to stay out of the discussion entirely. The council rejected a plan that would have directed staff to apply for a state grant to help purchase electric charging stations that would be put in accessible places for electric vehicles to charge up.
The Question of the Week is: Who should pay for/maintain public charging stations for electric vehicles?
