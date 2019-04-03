GALVESTON
Four days after finding a body on a sidewalk in a residential neighborhood, Galveston police said they are investigating an island man’s death as a homicide.
The body of Melvin Walker, 66, of Galveston, was found in 3800 block of Avenue P 1/2 early Saturday morning, police said.
Walker’s body was wrapped in some sort of material, although a police spokesman on Wednesday declined to describe what the material was.
Police also have not described the manner in which Walker was killed. As of Wednesday, police had not identified a suspect or person of interest in connection with his death.
A spokesman for the Galveston County Medical Examiners Office declined to release details about how Walker was killed.
Walker was dead for more than a day before his body was discovered, said John “D.J.” Florence, the medical examiner’s office chief investigator.
Just after 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, police were called to the scene in the Williams Borden neighborhood, a residential neighborhood of mostly single-family homes south of Broadway.
His body was found lying next to a black trailer that was parked in the street.
Police initially asked for help identifying Walker. On Wednesday, investigators released a photograph of him provided by a relative, in hopes of “jogging the memories” of anyone who might have information about his death.
Walker’s death is the second reported homicide in Galveston this year. In February, Raymond Anderson, 34, was shot and killed in the 2700 block of Avenue K.
Police have named Roshawn “Lo Down” Crookshank, of Galveston, as a suspect in Anderson’s death. Last month, police said they believed Crookshank had fled the island, and asked for the public’s help finding him.
He had not been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon.
