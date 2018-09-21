GALVESTON
Scientists at the Flower Garden Banks Marine National Sanctuary are monitoring a non-native fish in the Gulf of Mexico they say might pose a threat to native species.
Biologists in late June first spotted the regal demoiselle fish at the Flower Garden Banks, a U.S. National Marine Sanctuary 100 nautical miles offshore of Galveston. Since then, the fish have inundated the sanctuary, Research Biologist Michelle Johnston said.
“All areas of the sanctuary are covered now,” Johnston said. “We’ve seen it everywhere.”
But Johnston isn’t yet concerned about the effects the non-native fish will have on the health of native plants and animals, she said.
Researchers at Texas A&M University at Galveston are studying the fish to determine what they eat.
“If they’re coming for the same food niche as our native fish, that’s where invasive species are a problem,” Johnston said.
If the fish is deemed harmful to native species, scientists will label it as “invasive.” The term “exotic” refers to unharmful non-native species.
Scientists remain unclear about how the Pacific Ocean fish arrived in the Caribbean and then turned up un the Gulf. Johnston speculated ships could have released the species when dumping ballast water taken on to level buoyancy.
Another possibility is release of aquarium fish, but these small brown fish aren’t popular for aquariums, Johnston said.
The regal demoiselle looks similar to the native brown chromis, but only arrived in the Atlantic Ocean a few years ago, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Scientists at the Flower Garden Banks didn’t expect the non-native species to reach the sanctuary.
“We’re pretty isolated,” Johnston said. “We’re seeing larval dispersal through the currents and even in oil and gas platforms. Invasive species can stone-hop throughout the Gulf using those platforms.”
The regal demoiselle hasn’t caused as much concern as the invasive lionfish, a species which reproduces quickly, eats native fish and has spread from the East Coast into South America, Johnston said.
For now, federal agencies warned divers to stay on alert and monitor the regal demoiselle until researchers complete more studies.
