GALVESTON
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is gearing up for what could be a $13 million project meant keep ship channels navigable and maintain Babe’s Beach as a tourist destination.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is gearing up for what could be a $13 million project meant keep ship channels navigable and maintain Babe’s Beach as a tourist destination.
The Army Corps, in partnership with the Park Board of Trustees, has been pumping sand onto Babe’s Beach, which runs west from 61st Street, every two years since it was constructed in 2015, Andrew Cook, operations project manager at the Army Corps, said.
Park board officials directed questions to the Army Corps.
Sand for the project comes from dredging the Houston and Galveston ship channels, which is scheduled about every two years to keep the waterways deep enough for commercial ships to sail through, Cook said.
The project might require as much as $13 million from the park board, depending on how much material is dredged, Cook said. The project will start in October and could last between one and three months, Cook said.
The project will extend from Jimmy’s on the Pier, 9001 Seawall Blvd., to the west, Cook said.
“We’ll go as far as the material will let us go,” Cook said.
A boat called a “hopper dredge” will suck sand from the ship channel floors, specifically from places where it’s piling up and making the channel more shallow. Once the hopper is full, it will sail about two miles offshore from the beach and pump liquified sand onto it, Cook said.
The process offers a couple of failsafes that would prevent concrete and other debris from getting on the beach as happened in a February project during which sand was trucked onto the beach, Cook said.
“If it’s a 20-inch hopper dredge, it can only take in things smaller than 20 inches,” Cook said. “Let’s say some debris does get on the beach, part of their contract is they have to go in and remove it.”
The beach in 2016 was named after legendary islander and environmental champion state Sen. A.R. “Babe” Schwartz, but the beach didn’t exist very long before then.
Schwartz’s son John Schwartz remembers the site as little more than a collection of granite blocks when he was growing up on the island, he said. The beach was of incredible importance to his father, and not just because Babe Schwartz spent his childhood wading in the waters and playing in the sand — it represented the environment he worked to protect in his legislative tenure, John Schwartz said.
“His legislative legacy is open beaches and insurance for people who live near the beaches,” John Schwartz said.
“It’s an incredibly fitting tribute to dad,” he said.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
