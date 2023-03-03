GALVESTON
By year’s end, 100 scientists, trade workers and all manner of other personnel will join the ranks of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Galveston operation to begin work on the $34 billion Coastal Texas Project.
The multi-billion-dollar project is a series of locks, sea gates, levees, walls and dunes meant to prevent storm-surge flooding for the millions of people who live along Galveston Bay from the island and Houston.
Army Corps officials said they expected federal money to begin flowing as soon as this spring for what is among the most monumentally important projects the 180-year-old institution has ever undertaken.
“The Coastal Texas Project is designed to serve vulnerable populations, preserve the environment and protect coastal infrastructure, and we are equally excited that it will create hundreds of stable employment opportunities, public and private, across the Gulf for years to come,” Maj. Ian P. O’Sullivan, deputy commander of Galveston District Mega Projects Division, said.
“The Coastal Texas Project is going to be one of the largest projects in the history of the Corps of Engineers,” he said.
“This means that we will need to continue to recruit the world’s best engineers and scientists to make it happen, but we are going to need many other experts across many fields in our growing family.”
Although the corps consistently hires people to support its portfolio of missions, it's now positioning the Galveston District to grow and create hundreds of federal and contract jobs resulting from the Coastal Texas Project, O’Sullivan said.
Once the federal government begins appropriating money, and the project begins in earnest, the corps will add 500 jobs to its island office, Neil Murphy, chief of public affairs, said.
City officials see an economic boon in that recruitment.
“The hiring of up to 500 employees is a giant economic boost for the city,” Mayor Craig Brown said. “These are individuals who will be here every day and living on the island.
"It’s exciting to know that with the hiring of these individuals, the Coastal Spine is now not just a thought, but more of a reality.”
“Each one will bring an expertise that will assist in developing a system that protects industry, as well as our residents.”
Army Corps officials expect to fill at least 100 jobs soon after the project is appropriated and funded, and many more each year to follow, Murphy said.
“Due to our fast-growing mission set and to achieve our strategic goals and objectives, we plan to swiftly hire and retain the highest-caliber talent and attract the most diversified and qualified workforce,” he said.
Recruiters are engaging people at job fairs to tell them about opportunities and the fact the Army Corps will begin hosting recruiting events this summer, as they expect Congress to begin appropriating funds this spring, Murphy said.
The organization's name — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — often gives civilians an inaccurately narrow view of what kinds of professionals it actually needs, Murphy said. There is no requirement to join the Army and applicants don’t necessarily have to be engineers, Murphy said.
“We are a 90 percent civilian force with meaningful careers and great benefits,” he said. “We know that our organization achieves the best results from deep partnerships with the communities we serve.
"We will rely heavily on our city, county, state and non-governmental partners, along with new relationships we’ve built along the way, to accomplish our recruiting mission, which directly contributes to defending, protecting and maintaining our coast for generations.”
The lowest pay starts at $28,000 with the highest going to $183,500 after years of experience, according to data from the Galveston District’s general schedule, which outlines employee’s potential for raises.
The Army Corps is looking for ecologists, biologists, park rangers, natural resource specialists, architects, construction technicians, engineers, realty specialists and professionals from many more fields, Murphy said.
The Army Corps is delivering a $91-billion program to the nation that consists of more than 1,000 civil works projects in communities around the country and military construction projects on more than 287 installations around the world, Murphy said.
