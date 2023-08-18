GALVESTON

Authorities Friday morning evacuated the Target store on Broadway in Galveston for the second time in two days over a threat.

cdupee
Colin DuPee

If Target has been receiving threats, it's not because they sell gay pride merch. It's because they sell trans merch for children... Or maybe someone just wanted to get out of a test.

Laura Addison
Laura Addison

Mr. DuPee, right on [thumbup]

Daisy Summers

Where is the Trans merchandise located? Ive never seen Trans kid stuff

Carlos Pena

It’s located in

Laura Addison
Laura Addison

Daisy, the trans merchandise for kids is more like seasonal items (I think) and were available in May 2023.

See article from Just the News: "America First Legal sues Target for misleading shareholders on impact of boycott after store featured "tuck friendly" kids swimsuits and trans kids clothes by Satanic designer."

Jim Forsythe

That was not Trans merchandise for kids.

Jim Forsythe

Carlos, where is the Kids Trans merchandise located in the Galveston Target store?

Target does not carry kids trans clothing.

It's a sad day when shoppers are threatened for two days, and it could happen again.

Not only were the Target closed, but many other stories were closed.

When the reason is that people believe that they are carrying a type of clothing.

Now many people's paycheck is going to be short, because of this.

Carlos Ponce

"Carlos, where is the Kids Trans merchandise located in the Galveston Target store?"

Well, I'll have to disobey one of these paper's rules if I post the link. Check it out before it gets pulled...

LGBT Pride : Kids’ Clothing Target/Clothing, Shoes & Accessories/LGBT Pride : Kids’ Clothing (99)

https://www.target.com/c/kids/lgbt-pride/-/N-xcoz4Zt4bgn

