LA MARQUE
It has been eight years since state education officials dissolved La Marque Independent School District and ordered it annexed by neighboring Texas City ISD. Although years in the making, the decision stunned many in the 19,000-resident city and outraged some.
Years later, planned construction of a new $66 million La Marque High School replacement campus has done much to heal those wounds, however, some close to the conflict said.
Funded by a $158.6 million bond package voters approved in November, the new building will serve the school’s growing student population of 635 students and expand its capacity at least 800.
In 2015, Michael Williams, head of the Texas Education Agency at the time, ordered the La Marque district to be closed and its students and property taken over by Texas City ISD.
The annexation was necessary after years of poor academic performance by students and poor financial performance by the district, Williams ruled.
School board officials, district parents and residents lambasted the decision and the board hired lawyers to fight against the merger.
“There was a lot animosity amongst residents at the time,” Nakisha Paul, longtime Texas City and La Marque school board member, said Friday. “That has mostly fizzled. Community members are coming to grips that we are one school district with two communities.”
The new high school, 397 Duroux Road, is just one way a burned bridge is being rebuilt, Paul said. Bringing in a $66 million building fit for the many needs of the student body is something the La Marque Independent School District would not have easily achieved without annexation, Paul said.
“If we had stayed in the state that our district was in at the time, we absolutely would not have achieved a new high school and would not be in the position that we are in today,” Paul said, referring to the Texas City school district’s many past and future building renovations.
Paul recalled a 2011 bond package for renovations to La Marque Independent School District buildings had failed.
Once the new La Marque High School is built, the school district will be close to being completely up-to-date on building renovations, she said. The district has renovated 12 of 14 buildings.
“La Marque High School is over 50 years old and it has served its purpose,” Ricky Nicholson, principal of the school said. “It is time for a new building.”
“It is also necessary for us to replace the building to become more competitive with our counterparts in surrounding cities,” he said.
Community members and district employees worked tirelessly on plans for the new building, and the district has been welcoming to input on what others want to see with the new building, he said.
“Residents really wanted to see an energy efficient building that would be inclusive for all types of learners,” Nicholson said.
Residents were concerned the new campus would be named something other than La Marque High School, because the former La Marque Middle School was renamed Sarah Giles Middle School in 2018.
“That will not happen,” Nicholson said. “We have fully distanced ourselves from the annexation.”
Contention about the annexation is in the rearview mirror for most residents, La Marque councilwoman and former La Marque Independent School District educator Kimberley Yancy agreed.
“La Marque has always been a trendsetter when it comes to construction,” she said. “This bond and new high school just shows how people can come together to create something great.”
Construction phase one is slated for Jan. 1, and the existing high school demolition for Jan. 1, 2026, PBK Architect officials said.
