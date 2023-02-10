SANTA FE
Santa Fe shooting victims’ families have settled a lawsuit with the Tennessee-based ammunition company that supplied accused killer Dimitrios Pagourtzis, attorney’s announced at a news conference in front of the school Friday.
The lawsuit asserted several firms allowed Pagourtzis to obtain ammunition even though he was too young to legally do so.
Families sued the online store that supplied the ammo, Lucky Gunner LLC; the logistics company that processed the package, Red Stag Fulfillment; and the venture capital firm that owns both, Mollenhour Gross. Financial terms of the settlement were confidential, attorneys said. But a crucial part of the settlement includes an agreement from the company to add age-verification hurdles for potential buyers, attorneys said.
“I haven’t been back to this school in five years,” Rhonda Hart, mother of shooting victim Kimberly Vaughan, 14, said through intermittent tears. “The last day was the day of the shooting. Just behind me, Kimberly walked by me and I said, ‘Bye, I love you.’ And then, about an hour later, the gunman entered her classroom and 10 people were shot and 13 more were injured.”
Pagourtzis, who is charged with capital murder, was 17 when the shooting happened. Under federal law, a person must be 18 to buy shotgun ammunition and 21 to buy handgun ammunition.
Pagourtzis, now 22, is accused of killing 10 people inside Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018. He was a junior at the school at the time.
“Our kids were at the school, my son and daughter, when this shooting happened,” Clint McGuire, an attorney representing the victims’ families, said at the news conference.
“The case has come to a conclusion; the case has settled,” he said. “We are very pleased to announce that Lucky Gunner is going to perform age verification on ammunition sales throughout the United States, including Texas. And if the purchaser’s age cannot be verified, they are declining transactions. We’re very excited by that.”
Had Lucky Gunner implemented age-verification protocols, Santa Fe parents wouldn’t be mourning their children, Hart argues.
“There is no law requiring proof of age when you acquire ammunition,” McGuire said. “So, if you were going to buy tobacco products, there is a law in the state of Texas that says each retailer has to verify proof of age for anyone under the age of 30.
“There are penalties associated if they wind up selling tobacco products to someone under the age of 21. There is no good reason why there is not a law in the state of Texas that requires ammunition sellers, whether they’re brick-and-mortar stores or online, to require proof of age before they sell ammunition.”
McGuire, originally representing Rosie Yanas and Christopher Stone, parents of Christopher Jake Stone, 17, brought a lawsuit against Pagourtzis’ family May 24, 2018, in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 3, accusing Pagourtzis’ parents of negligence in failing to teach him respect for life and allowing him access to firearms.
The lawsuit is seeking more than $1 million in damages and has since grown to include several families and, now, more defendants, court records show.
“The matter has been resolved, and the terms of the settlement are confidential,” McGuire said when asked whether the ammo manufacturers had to pay monetarily as a part of the settlement.
