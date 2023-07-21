LEAGUE CITY
Michael and Deeann Peterson are painting their historic 1905 house with a fresh coat of blue. They invested about $300,000 to renovate one of the city’s oldest structures, which they call their beloved home.
The Petersons rescued the building in 2013 after hearing it was soon to be demolished. They paid $10 for the building that would become their home, and $40,000 to move it down the street to the historic district, where it would be protected from demolition, they said.
“A lot of times, people aren’t even aware of the League City historic district,” Michael Peterson said. “They just drive right past it.”
Although often seen as an example of modern Galveston County, with its booming population, there are numerous historic structures, including vintage houses, which, like the Petersons’ home, are worthy of protection and preservation advocates said.
But one problem is becoming clear, they said.
There’s not enough room in the city’s historic district to move all that could be protected from future development.
The Petersons are working to protect and maintain the city’s historic structures by refurbishing and renovating existing houses and have plans to move a few more small structures into the area, but the lack of space is proving to be an obstacle.
“It is all about finding people who have the land to protect these historic buildings,” Michael Peterson said.
Finding those spots has not proved to be simple, he said.
Many of the city’s historic structures have been moved from other spots around town to the historic district.
The Peterson’s 1905 “Captain Myer House,” 721 Third St., was built by the Dametz family from material collected after the 1900 Storm. It was purchased by A.G. Myer, a merchant marine captain in 1926.
In 2013, the home, which was about to be demolished, was moved into the historic district.
Remnants of the storm that killed 6,000 people can be seen in one bedroom closet, which is lined with wood recovered in the devastating 1900 Storm.
Peterson said he’s hopeful the city’s dedication to preservation will pay off with increased interest among property owners in the district.
The number of city-sponsored events in the historic district, such as White Linen Night, an annual event that features booths of artists, small businesses and local food vendors, has given the district a higher profile, he said.
“The city has been very, very good to the historical district,” Michael Peterson said. “We have not seen a level of interest like this.”
Now he’s thinking about the logistics of moving an old railroad bunkhouse in desperate need of renovations into the historic district.
“Moving a contributing structure out of a historic district is equivalent to demolishing that building,” according to the Historic Commissions code of ordinances. “They must establish that relocation is necessary to prevent an unreasonable economic hardship by meeting all of the criteria.”
And while the city sees a constantly growing population and an increase of interest by developers, protecting the city’s historic district remains a worthy cause, Deeann Peterson said.
“That is why we have a historic commission,” Deeann Peterson said. “They keep people from coming in and completely tearing down the houses.”
For League City history buffs, taking on the role of handyman and full-time house manager is a necessity toward protecting the city’s history as population steadily grows.
“For anybody that buys a historic home, it’s a way of life,” Deeann Peterson said.
The Heritage Signature Trail project, with a design and construction budget of $300,000, will connect two of the city’s biggest parks, Heritage Park, 1220 Coryell St., to League Park, 512 Second St., in the heart of the city.
The trail, aimed at connecting historic landmarks within the city, passes one registered historic live oak tree and three notable homes within the historic district.
“You can tell there is a renewed focus,” Michael Peterson said. “People are really starting to pay attention.”
