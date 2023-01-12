GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees voted Thursday to seek a Texas Attorney General's opinion about its legal status and whether the city can mandate it to do things through ordinances, and it approved hiring an attorney to represent it in negotiations over management of millions of dollars in hotel occupancy taxes.
Trustees voted 5-2 to seek an attorney general’s opinion, with Secretary Dave Jacoby, Michael Bouvier, Jason Hardcastle, Jeff Ossenkop and Chairman Marty Fluke voting for approval.
Board trustees Jason Worthen and Spencer Priest voted to against the measure. Priest had sought to defer the vote until all board members were present. Trustees Kimberly Gaido and Vice Chair Will Wright were absent.
“It’s a high-level view I want to get; what is the legal entity of the park board?” Fluke said about getting an attorney general's opinion. “Is it a separate entity of the city or is it part of the city?”
In a 7-0 vote, trustees approved hiring Larry Simmons of Germer PLLC at an expense of $25,000 to $40,000 to represent the park board in forging an interlocal agreement stemming from a pair of controversial ordinances the city council passed in December.
Simmons also would prepare questions to be presented the attorney general, officials said.
After weeks of debate, the city council in December approved controversial ordinances requiring the park board to transfer about $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts and begin submitting budgets for council approval, which city officials have asserted is required by charter and state law.
The votes were prompted by a revelation by City Councilman David Collins that the city and park board had for years inadvertently violated the city charter and state laws by allowing the park board to keep hotel occupancy tax in its own accounts.
The dispute created camps in the community, chasms between some city and park board officials and also revived questions about how much power the park board has and whether it can act autonomously or is subordinate to the city.
Seeking the attorney general's opinion was a means to healing the fractious relationships between the staff of the city and the park board, park board Trustee Jason Hardcastle said.
“I regret to inform the media and public that the relationship between the park board and city hall, particularly between the two staffs, are fundamentally broken at its foundation,” Hardcastle said in a speech before voting.
The relationship between the city and park board had devolved to its lowest point during his five years serving on both sides of 25th Street, Hardcastle, a former city council member, said. City Hall is on the west side of 25th Street, the park board's offices are block east of 25th Street.
There might be misconceptions that some park board officials are looking for a specific outcome from an attorney general opinion, Hardcastle said.
“That is not the case,” Hardcastle said. “As I just want clarity from an attorney general's opinion on how these two organizations should move forward with one another.”
It's unlikely the two organizations will agree without a third-part mediator and legal expense in pursuing it would be worth it, Hardcastle said.
"If the partnership between the two organizations are worth salvaging, then these funds are well spent," he said.
The park board can’t directly go to the attorney general to file a request for an opinion. The trustees at their next meeting will discuss who will be the authorized requestor of the attorney general's opinion.
An attorney general opinion is a written interpretation of existing law, according to The Texas Attorney General’s website.
“Attorney general opinions cannot create new provisions in the law or correct unintended, undesirable effects of the law,” the website states. “Attorney general opinions do not necessarily reflect the attorney general's personal views, nor does the attorney general in any way ‘rule’ on what the law should say.”
Attorney general opinions cannot resolve factual disputes, according to the website.
According to The Texas Attorney General’s website the only people who can request an attorney general’s opinion are:
• The governor.
• The head of a department of state government.
• The head or board of a penal institution.
• The head or board of an eleemosynary institution.
• The head of a state board.
• A regent or trustee of a state educational institution.
• A committee of a house of the Texas Legislature.
• A county auditor authorized by law.
• The chairman of the governing board of a river authority.
• A district or county attorney.
The park board wants the attorney general’s help to understand whether the city can use local ordinances to circumvent state law, which establishes the park board’s funding and authority, Fluke said.
The December ordinances by which the park board must abide also requires it to submit its budgets to the city council for approval and to submit frequent expense reports.
The park board isn’t asking the attorney general to weigh in on the dispute about where the hotel occupancy taxes are deposited, but to understand the role of the trustees in relation to the role of the city and what separation of responsibilities and authorities exist, officials say.
Park board officials argue there are clear delineations of powers that have governed the two entities to date and the park board’s powers come from enabling Texas statutes, not local ordinances.
The park board is a governmental entity whose creation was enabled by a special act of the Texas Legislature in 1962. The park board’s purpose is to oversee all tourism efforts for Galveston, a city that today is visited by about 7 million people a year. Although legislation enabled the park board’s creation, it was island voters in 1963 who approved formation of a specialized unit of government called the Park Board of Trustees of the City of Galveston.
Texas requires that a nine-member board be appointed by the city council, with four members on alternate years for two-year terms and a city council representative appointed annually.
