LEAGUE CITY
A game often relegated to the back of arcades and basements is giving bragging rights for the family of a League City man.
Colin Cummings, 24, a member of the Air Force stationed in San Antonio, was 11 years old when his family moved to the Cypress area. Cummings quickly became friends with a neighbor about his age, who happened to be the No. 4 ranked air hockey player in the 12-and-under group.
“At first, he was very cocky, but after a year I was able to beat him,” Cummings said. “By the time I was 12, I was the best player in the 16 and under division, and, by 16, I was ranked No. 1 in the world and won my first championship.”
Cummings is a 10-time world champion and during his reign has only lost the world championships once across the two leagues, the United States Air Hockey Association and the Air Hockey Players of America.
“When I lost in 2017, I learned to be humbler,” Cummings said. “I learned that I was not unbeatable and to focus.”
A group of engineers at the Illinois-based Brunswick Billiards introduced the world to air hockey from 1962 and 1972. Houston is one of the regular hosts of the world championships, with additional hosts including Colorado Springs, Denver and Chicago. The sport also has become popular and competitive in Russia, Spain, Canada and Venezuela.
“The sport has grown and changed a lot,” Cummings said. “It is more modernized and has more emphasis on the fans and live-streaming. A lot of us are content creators and many have sponsors.”
When Cummings got into the sport, it also captured the heart of his father Michael, 59, and his brother Connor, 21.
Michael is a health care administrator with The Crossings Methodist retirement communities and has recently been ranked as high as 17, but is now ranked No. 27 in the world. Connor is currently ranked No. 3.
“I was just 8 when I started playing and made it to the top of the kids group,” Connor Cummings said. “I just played for fun, but I have also become competitive in it, too. The community around it is great. You make a lot of friends and have a lot of fun.”
As with any sport or hobby, practice makes perfect and air hockey practice brings in its own eccentricities. Michael and Connor practice two to three times per week and face off in a weekly tournament. The tournament is held in a round-robin style, where two competitors face off and the first to win four out of seven games wins. Colin, a 1st Lieutenant in the Air Force, is stationed at San Antonio’s Lackland Air Force Base and has his own table to practice on.
“I practice a lot with my friends and we will warm-up, then do drills and then offense or defense only,” Cummings said.
The Cummings’ are currently gearing up for the 2023 world championships Aug. 4 to Aug. 6 at the University of Houston Hilton, 4450 University Drive in Houston. This year will be the 50th year since the first world championship was held.
The Cummings all see no end in sight for their air hockey careers and intend to keep playing for good.
“We have a 70-year-old competitor who is in the top 20, so I think I could still compete for a while,” Michael Cummings said. “This is a great game because it improves your balance, hand-eye coordination, cardio and athleticism.”
After competing to defend his No. 1 ranking, Colin will be transferred to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickman in Honolulu, Hawaii.
