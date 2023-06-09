GALVESTON
Police and officials with Texas A&M University are withholding public information typically disclosed without objection about the arrest of a former employee indicted on accusations of stealing about $300,000 in public money from the university.
Michael Sweeney, 38, of Galveston, is accused of stealing money from the university on Nov. 11, 2018, according to a March 23 grand jury indictment. Sweeney is charged with theft of property of more than $300,000, according to court records.
Sweeney is a former library assistant employed by the university from 2017 to 2022.
The alleged theft was reported to university police Aug. 19, 2022, and authorities arrested Sweeney on Jan. 12.
After the indictment, The Daily News contacted university police, who refused to hand over police reports, affidavits and other public records that reveal details about criminal complaints leading to charges.
The Daily News on May 12 made a formal request under the Texas Public Information Act for police reports and an affidavit from the Texas A&M University System’s open records portal.
Tricia Bledsoe, director of open records for the university system, said The Daily News would receive the records June 2, then June 8.
A few records with basic details were disclosed June 9, but none provided details such as the probable cause used to justify an arrest, which are well-established to be public records and typically disclosed without a formal request.
Disclosed information showed the name of the reporting officer, two contacts, three witnesses, a complainant and the suspect. The disclosed information included email addresses, positions at the university, hair and eye color, age, weight and height of each person.
The university system cited section 552.130 of the Texas Government Code, arguing it was not required to provide information sought in request because it is confidential by law and that the university need not seek a ruling from the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which is generally the case when the government seeks to withhold public information.
The university cited “motor vehicle operator’s, driver’s license, vehicle identification numbers or permits issued by a state agency and a personal identification document issued by an agency,” as the type of information that can be legally withheld in that manner.
None of that information was included in the newspaper’s request to the university, however.
“It’s infuriating when a governmental agency so obviously relies on a technicality in an attempt to delay production of what are clearly publicly available documents,” said attorney Charles Daughtry of Daughtry & Farine PC, who represents The Daily News.
“The quoted exceptions, in all likelihood, apply to a driver’s license number or a license plate number, which could have easily been redacted before the documents were produced,” Daughtry said.
“This could have routinely been done the day the documents were requested. Disclosure delayed is disclosure denied.”
Texas A&M University-Galveston officials Friday issued a statement.
“Spending irregularities were discovered during an internal review last year, and we immediately notified law enforcement to pursue this matter,” Rebecca Watts, communications director at Texas A&M University-Galveston, said.
“Since this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide any further information at this time. Information we redacted was done so to protect an active felony prosecution — no more, no less.”
Sweeney is charged in Judge Kerry Neves’ 10th District Court. He is being defended by island attorney Jonathan Zendeh Del. The Daily News contacted Zendeh Del to provide a statement on behalf of Sweeney, but the lawyer did not respond.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Shannon Donnelly of the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office said she could not provide information on an ongoing case.
The next court date for Sweeney is a status conference set for July 17.
