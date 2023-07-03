GALVESTON
Law enforcement agencies across the county are gearing up for a busy July 4 and on alert for people driving under the influence, and some are rolling out programs to help partiers get home safe.
The Galveston Police Department is offering a discount through ride-hailing company Lyft through 6 a.m. Wednesday. Riders can use the code FIREWORKS4 while on the island to receive $5 off the fare, courtesy of the city.
The Lyft partnership proved successful over the New Year’s Eve holiday, when more than 270 people used the discount, Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli said.
“The city of Galveston anticipates a great deal of vehicular traffic for the Fourth of July,” Balli said. “The ride passes are in place to encourage our residents and visitors to use the passes in lieu of driving impaired. There are still many people who drink and drive, and impaired driving remains a serious problem. However, prevention strategies can make a difference and save lives.
“These strategies are to plan ahead, know your limits, be aware of the signs of intoxication and speak up if you see somebody who may get behind the wheel while intoxicated.”
The Traffic Safety Unit will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers during the July 4 holiday. Balli formed the unit in 2022 after a series of what police say were drunk-driving crashes that killed seven people in less than a month.
“The Traffic Safety Unit plays a large part in the initiative and I am extremely proud of all our uniformed personnel who have stepped up to make our streets safer through enforcement initiatives,” Balli said. "The unit has been extremely successful, and I anticipate it will continue to be successful as the department continues to add additional personnel to the unit.
“By placing an increased emphasis on traffic safety as a whole, the city of Galveston will continue to send the message that unsafe driving is not acceptable on the island. As our officers are enforcing the traffic laws, they are also identifying impaired drivers and arresting them. Galveston is not the place to drive impaired.”
Several localities have already finished their celebrations, but that doesn't mean agencies won't be out on alert.
League City should see a relatively quiet holiday, because its Fourth of July celebration was held Monday, but officers will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, to ensure others have a memorable and safe holiday.
“Normally, over long holiday weekends we usually see a small uptick in these types of offenses, however, it’s rarely a massive increase over the normal numbers of DWI arrests made over any other weekend,” said Lt. Eric Cox of the League City Police Department said. “Texas DPS Troopers are usually out in higher numbers and focus on these types of incidents.”
Drivers are encouraged to report suspicious or dangerous behavior on the road, Cox said. They are encouraged to note the make, model and color of vehicles of possible intoxicated drivers. Cox also encourages those celebrating to hire a ride or have a designated driver.
“If you have to be on the road, drive safely and avoid using cell phones while operating vehicles,” Cox said. “Be patient with traffic conditions and avoid areas which are congested and that contribute to road rage incidents with other drivers. Lastly, if you’re going to be consuming alcohol or ingesting intoxicating substances away from home, plan ahead for how you’ll get back home.”
Another part of the county expecting a relatively tame holiday is Hitchcock, where festivities were held over the weekend.
“It will be business as usual here in Hitchcock,” Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said. “We will have an increased number of supervisors on duty, but historically we haven’t had issues with drunk driving over the holiday.”
Extra patrols are expected around La Marque over the holiday, Chief Randall Aragon said.
“We generally see more DWI arrests than usual over the holiday,” Aragon said. “Our main concern is with fireworks, though. But if you are on the road between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m., it can be very risky, so take extra caution and be aware of your surroundings.”
Friendswood is set to host its 128th Annual Fourth of July celebration Tuesday, which will bring in increased visitors, but city planning should work to keep intoxicated drivers away from crowds.
“We are having our parade at 10 a.m., entertainment at Stevenson Park at 11 a.m., then a break until food and fun at Centennial Park, before the fireworks show,” said Friendswood police public information officer Taylor McCombs. “Our fireworks show is set for after 9 p.m. and you have to take a shuttle, which should keep intoxicated drivers off the road. Still, we ask people to stay alert and cautious throughout the day.”
Those in the unincorporated areas of Galveston County are not immune from scrutiny for intoxicated driving, Sheriff Henry Tochesset said.
"We are always on alert for intoxicated drivers," Trochesset said. "We will be on increased lookout for those drunk behind the wheel. We have 60 miles of beach in our county and people have fun and don't know when to say when and put people in danger behind the wheel."
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office uses funds from the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program through the Texas Department of Transportation to increase patrols over holidays. The office was allocated nearly $30,000 in the 2023 fiscal budget to pay for these.
